Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Mandatory notification of trade - SpareBank 1 SMN's savings programme allocates equity certificates

The equity certificates purchased by SpareBank 1 SMN on 6 and 9 May 2022 for use in the group's savings programme for employees, have been distributed to the employees at a price of NOK 126.47 per equity certificate in accordance with their savings amount.

After allocation the bank owns 465 equity certificates.

Trondheim, 12 May 2022



Contact person in SpareBank 1 SMN:

CFO Trond Søraas, tel. 922 36 803

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act