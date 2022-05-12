GensoKishi Online -Meta World- is developed under the license of the well-known Japanese 3D MMO title "Elemental Knights Online." The iconic game has a 14 year history and has accumulated a total of 8 million downloads worldwide. It already has a 3D MMORPG game with active users, with a fully-functioning 3D metaverse, that simultaneously connects users from around the world, be it smartphones, PCs, or video game consoles.

The game recently announced its collaboration with gaming legend Yoshitaka Amano to design their NFT collection.

Since the release of the GensoKishi website and various social media channels on December 2, 2021, GensoKishi have achieved a number of records to date. The governance token of the GensoKishi is currently more than 50 times higher than the initial listing price of Bybit, the first exchange to list MV token.

GensoKishi Online have opened up applications to enter the lottery for the Closed Alpha Bronze Tickets. Winners of the lottery will be provided exclusive access to GensoKishi's Closed Alpha Test.

Campaign details regarding the Closed Alpha Testing Period

All participants of the Closed Alpha will receive a limited edition NFT to commemorate their participation in the Testing Period.

During the Closed Alpha Testing Period, an item called the "Alpha Hunter's Certificate" will drop at a certain probability rate when players defeat monsters during gameplay.

Each "Alpha Hunter's Certificate" will be treated as 1 point, and at the end of the first half and the second half of the Closed Alpha Testing Period, a ranking will be generated based on the number of "Alpha Hunter's Certificate" collected. The top 10 players of this rank will receive a limited edition NFT (equivalent to SR), and the top 11 to 100 players will receive a limited edition NFT (equivalent to SR).

How do you apply for the Closed Alpha Bronze Ticket lottery?

Please complete the tasks listed in here and submit your application via the application form.

Application Period for the Closed Alpha Bronze Ticket

Start Date: May 3, 2022 12:00 (GMT+8)

End Date: May 17, 2022 23:59 (GMT+8)

Scheduled date of ticket distribution to winners: May 27, 2022

*Please note that applications cannot be accepted after the end date of the application period.

*Please note that the ticket distribution date is subject to change.

Closed Alpha Period

The specific schedule will be announced at a later date.

