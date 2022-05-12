

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Group plc (III.L) reported operating profit before tax on an investment basis of 4.02 billion pounds for the year to 31 March 2022 compared to 1.85 billion pounds, prior year. Gross investment return on an investment basis increased to 4.52 billion pounds from 2.14 billion pounds, last year.



On an IFRS basis, operating profit before tax increased to 4.02 billion pounds from 1.85 billion pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 414.3 pence compared to 191.9 pence.



The Board recommended a second fiscal 2022 dividend of 27.25 pence, which will take the total dividend to 46.5 pence.







