Appointment demonstrates Group's commitment to continued investment in linguistic expertise

RWS, a unique, world-leading provider of technology-enabled language, content and intellectual property services, today announces the appointment of Maria Schnell as Chief Language Officer. As a member of the Executive Team Maria Schnell will lead RWS's recently launched Language eXperience Delivery (LXD) platform.

"Maria's appointment clearly demonstrates our commitment to our medium-term strategy and five year accelerated growth plan," explains Ian El-Mokadem, CEO of RWS. "Our cultural and technical expertise, alongside our scale, are important enablers for RWS. Maria will play a pivotal role in our future, ensuring that the value of our linguistic expertise is combined with our deep understanding of client industries and local cultures all underpinned by our experience in content, our rich data networks, and talented people."

The LXD platform provides an important and unique support function to RWS's divisions by leveraging the Group's scale, continuing investment in proprietary technologies in machine translation, AI and translation productivity, and cultural expertise to enable teams to deliver powerful solutions for clients.

"Being a truly global organization brings distinct benefits," explains Maria Schnell, Chief Language Officer at RWS. "We're able to offer nuanced cultural insight through our global reach, and we can deliver work smartly for our clients whatever the content type, language requirement or urgency, and build economies of scale to work more cost-effectively and profitably."

The LXD platform offers access to the world's largest linguistic network, including 2,000+ in-house translators and 29,000 freelance specialists, whose cultural and technical expertise underpin 24/7 service provision to clients across 80+ countries. Part of the LXD platform's role is to support clients looking to venture into more remote markets where access to linguists specializing in long-tail languages is required. Incubating rare languages and developing future linguists will help clients truly reach their target group, whoever and wherever they are.

