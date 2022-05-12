Sievi Capital Oyj: HTJ strengthens infrastructure sector through an acquisition

Sievi Capital Plc

Press release 12 May 2022 at 11:20 am EEST



HTJ strengthens infrastructure sector through an acquisition

Sievi Capital's target company HTJ Holding Oy ("HTJ") has today acquired the share capital of Infrap Oy through its subsidiary Rakennuttajatoimisto HTJ Oy. The acquisition expands HTJ's expertise in infrastructure and industrial construction, both geographically and in terms of the service offering.



Infrap is an expert in infrastructure construction specialising in project management, construction management, supervision and surveying services. The company employs approximately 40 experts working in infrastructure projects nationwide. The company serves mainly public sector customers, providing, for example, project management and supervision for road network maintenance and care, and surveying services. In addition, the company offers services for water supply and industrial projects as well as other construction consulting services. In 2021, the company's net sales were approximately EUR 4.5 million and EBITDA was approximately EUR 0.9 million.

"This acquisition is a significant step for HTJ, strengthening our organisation and bringing in new expertise, especially in infrastructure construction. The acquisition will increase the share of infrastructure sector in HTJ's net sales and public sector projects will create visibility for the coming years. HTJ will have nearly 200 experts and, in the future, we will be able to serve our customers with versatile construction management services nationwide, from Helsinki to Rovaniemi. This expansion also enables better development opportunities for all personnel. Our goal is to be the leading independent expert in construction management, and the Infrap acquisition is a perfect fit for our strategy," says Janne Ketola, CEO of HTJ.

"Together, HTJ and Infrap form a nationwide infrastructure construction management company that is a strong partner for its customers. We believe that the way of working and culture of these companies are already very similar, which create a good basis for the combination. We look forward to developing the service further together with the HTJ personnel," says Tero Heiskanen, Chairman of the Board of Infrap.

HTJ funded the acquisition with loan financing and cash. The transaction has no impact on Sievi Capital's shareholding in HTJ Holding Oy.

