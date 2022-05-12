



DUBAI, May 12, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The World AI Show & Awards - Dubai, which is held under the patronage of the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, a member of the royal family of Dubai, is taking place on 25-26 May 2022 at Jumeirah Emirates Tower, Dubai.The Private Office was established by His Highness Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum with the aim to directly invest in potential business opportunities which meet the investment criteria. The partnership strategy will create rare investment opportunities through collaboration with certain companies and AI innovators.Also, the event will be attended by Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum and Seed Group, along with members of the management and senior executives.Talking about the event, Hisham Al Gurg, CEO of The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum and Seed Group, said, "Artificial Intelligence is one of the most profound technologies of our time. To explore this technology and its impact, it is important to initiate meaningful dialogue and foster lasting relationships so that a fair playing ground can be created for innovators and businesses to operate. The World AI Show & Awards is one such important step in this direction. Being held under the aegis of the Private Office of Sheikh Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, the event holds the potential to encourage more efforts, investment, and research into AI and add immense value to the economic and social landscape of the UAE and the world."The World AI Show & Awards - which is the world's longest-running AI Show series will feature expert keynotes and engaging panel discussions designed specifically to help meaningful interactions in the ever-evolving AI and the RPA ecosystem. The show will also launch the inaugural 'World AI Awards'.The World AI Awards will acknowledge and recognise excellence, as well as innovation, hard work, and achievement of organisations who have set an example in their industry for how emerging technologies create value and creatively handle problems and difficulties.Individuals, teams, and entities that have gone on a journey of adopting and applying AI and are the true flagbearers of AI in UAE, and will be honoured for their breakthroughs at the inaugural ceremony of the World AI Awards.The Jury for the World AI Awards includes:- Hans Henrik Christensen, Senior Director of DIEZ, Dubai Integrated Economic Zones (DIEZ)- Amina Abdulrahim, Head - Information Technology,Engineering Office of H.H Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum.- Hoda Alkhzaimi, Director of Cyber Security Center, New York University.- Roula Moussa, CEO of AI Venture Labs.- Ellis Wang, Technology & AI Expert.Eager to keep the momentum from its previous editions, WAIS has put together a speaker line-up like no other; allowing attendees to hear directly from none other than thought leaders like:- Saeed Alhebsi, the widely respected Advisor in AI, Ministry of Human Resource and Emritisation, UAE- Tony Chacko Joseph, CISO, Ministry of Finance, UAE- Latifa Alshehhi, Head of Data Management, Road and Transport Authority, UAE- Aisha A. Alshamsi, Chief Data Officer Statistics & Analytics Director, Abu Dhabi Agriculture & Food Safety Authority, UAE- Sumaya Al Hajeri, Technology & AI Expert, UAE- Moayad Ratrout, Digital Transformation Specialist, Dubai Municipality, UAE- Khalifa Aljaziri, Ministry Of Economy, Commercial Affairs Regulatory Sector Projects Advisor, UAE- Dr. Salim Al-Shaili, Senior Executive Digital Transformation, Information Technology Authority, Oman- Gino George, Head of Customer Analytics & AI, First Abu Dhabi Bank, UAE- Anand Veeramani, VP & Geo Head - Asia and Middle East, Happiest Minds, India, to name a few."It is an honour and a joy for us to organise the World AI Show under the patronage of the Private Office of H.H. Sheikh Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum, member of the royal family of Dubai, and to collaborate with Seed Group at this event. We are looking forward to welcome the royal delegation at the conference," says Mr. Mithun Shetty, CEO of Trescon.The event will also feature the regional final of the Startup World Cup, a pitch competition by Pegasus Tech Ventures for firms planning to launch as well as those who are already established and looking to expand. One winner will be flown to San Francisco to compete for a chance to earn a US$ 1,000,000 investment award.The Jury for the Startup World Cup includes:- Hisham Al Gurg, CEO, The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed Bin Ahmed Al Maktoum and Seed Group- Sonali Goila, Head - Venture Capital & Private Equity, Panthera Capital Investments.- Gustavo A. Montero, Founder, Carter Capital One.- Esha Arya, Partner, 8X Ventures.World AI Show is officially sponsored by:- Official Artificial Intelligence Partner - nybl- Lead Sponsor - Happiest Minds- Platinum Sponsor - Enterprise Bot- Official AI Cybersecurity Partner - Darktrace- Gold Sponsors - Google Cloud; BytePlus Pte Ltd; Growth from Knowledge; Soroco and Almawave.- Official Digital Partner - Nuummite Consulting- Silver Sponsor - ManageEngine- Bronze Sponsors - Beinex and Soothsayer Analytics.- Exhibitors - Helical Insight- Supporting Partner - Softline Ecommerce- Association Partners - International Group of Artificial Intelligence (IGOAI); Women in AI UAE and Emirates Digital Association for Women- Knowledge Partner - The VR/AR AssociationAbout The Private Office of Sheikh Saeed Bin Ahmed Al MaktoumThe Private Office was established by Sheikh Saeed bin Ahmed Al Maktoum to directly invest in or assist potential business opportunities in the region, which meet The Private Office's criteria. Over the past 16 years, the Office has formed strategic alliances with leading global companies representing diverse regions and industries. These companies have propelled their business interests and goals in the Middle East and North Africa region through the support and strong base of regional connections of The Private Office. The Office's goal is to create mutually beneficial partnerships with multinational organisations and to accelerate their sustainable market entry and presence within the MENA region.About World AI ShowWorld AI Show is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events that takes place in strategic locations across the world. The show is a one-of-a-kind gathering of pre-qualified CIOs, CEOs, CTOs, Heads of AI, Chief Digital Officers, Heads of Innovation, and International AI experts. Witness powerful keynotes, workshops, use-case presentations, product exhibitions, panel discussions and tech talks to find solutions for issues and trends within the AI and RPA space.About TresconTrescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provide a wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, governments and individuals. Trescon is specialized in producing highly focused B2B events that connect businesses with opportunities through conferences, roadshows, expos, demand generation, investor connect and consulting services.For further details about the announcement, please contact:Karthik A, Manager - Media, PR & Corporate CommunicationsTrescon media@tresconglobal.comSource: tresconCopyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.