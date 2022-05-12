Cybersixgill to Partner with the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council to Help Promote the Security of Payment Data Worldwide

The Only Cyber Threat Intelligence Participating Organization Directly Aligned With The Standard, Cybersixgill Enables Organizations To Quickly Prioritize Their Cyber-Posture With The New PCI Data Security Standard 4.0

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / Cybersixgill, the premier vendor of real-time, prioritized, and actionable threat intelligence, announced today that the company has been approved as a participating organization of the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC). PCI SSC is a global forum comprised of payments industry leaders to develop and drive the adoption of data security standards and resources for safe payments worldwide.

Cybersixgill is the only cyber threat intelligence company to actively contribute to the PCI data security standards as a participating organization, and is strongly aligned with the council's mission of developing and upholding data security and its support for security controls required to enforce data protection.

With global association open to companies affiliated with the payment card industry, those that are accepted to become participating organizations with the security council demonstrate a strong alignment with the betterment of payment data security. The forum's goal is to develop and drive the implementation of data security standards and resources for safe payments, with participating members including merchants, banks, processors, hardware and software developers, and point-of-sale vendors.

"We are a strong advocate for the efforts of PCI SSC in advancing data privacy and security. Becoming a member represents a great accomplishment and opportunity for our organization," said Christopher Strand, Chief Risk and Compliance Officer of Cybersixgill. "As the sole cyber threat intelligence company with solutions that help to measure and assess PCI requirements, our customers gain security control clarity as well as a trusted advisor in their efforts to meet the PCI DSS. Becoming a member is the first step in establishing Cybersixgill as the de-facto provider of data and insights that drive security assessments and help companies adhere to industry regulations."

With its comprehensive Open, Closed, Deep, Dark, and Clear Web data and intelligence coverage and analysis, Cybersixgill helps companies assess and measure their compliance with the new PCI Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) v4.0 and address emerging threats. PCI DSS is a global standard, providing a baseline of technical security requirements to protect payment data.

PCI DSS v4.0 was published on April 1st. While the current standard will remain active for a period of time, companies need to start the transition process now so that they are prepared to meet the updated requirements and keep their data and systems secure. Companies utilizing Cybersixgill can seamlessly access and measure compliance and control coverage for many of the themes found within the 4.0 Standard, such as the increased scope of data under scrutiny by the standard with greater emphasis on ensuring effectiveness of the compliance process, and the ability to prioritize systems gaps.

"The latest version of PCI DSS is a monumental shift into the right direction as organizations continue to further prioritize protecting payment data with new controls to address sophisticated attacks on digital infrastructure," said Brad LaPorte, Gartner Veteran and Cybersixgill Strategic Advisor. "With Cybersixgill's commitment and investment into this essential standard, organizations can more efficiently and effectively enhance their security posture and promote security as a continuous process rather than as a static event -- which this new version fully embodies."

