12.05.2022
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: WITTED MEGACORP PLC

NOTICE 12 MAY 2022 SHARES

NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: WITTED MEGACORP PLC

At the request of Witted Megacorp Plc, Witted Megacorp Plc's shares will be
traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as from May 13, 2022. 

Trading code: WITTED
Number of shares: 13 992 957
ISIN code: FI4000517461
Order book ID: 255829
Company Identity Number: 2778226-8

Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110
Tick Size Table/No: MiFID II tick size table
Mic code: FSME

ICB Classification
Industry: 10 Technology
Super sector: 1010 Technology

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Sisu
Partners Oy. For further information, please call Sisu Partners Oy on +358 50
382 9323. 

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
