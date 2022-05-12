Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: WITTED MEGACORP PLC

NOTICE 12 MAY 2022 SHARES NEW SHARE FOR TRADING: WITTED MEGACORP PLC At the request of Witted Megacorp Plc, Witted Megacorp Plc's shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland as from May 13, 2022. Trading code: WITTED Number of shares: 13 992 957 ISIN code: FI4000517461 Order book ID: 255829 Company Identity Number: 2778226-8 Market Segment/No: First North Finland/110 Tick Size Table/No: MiFID II tick size table Mic code: FSME ICB Classification Industry: 10 Technology Super sector: 1010 Technology This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Sisu Partners Oy. For further information, please call Sisu Partners Oy on +358 50 382 9323. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260