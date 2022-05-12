Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2022) - Kraken Energy Corp. (CSE: UUSA) (the "Company" or "Kraken") announces that it has appointed Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants of Vancouver, British Columbia, as its auditor. To facilitate the change, Adam Sung Kim Ltd., Chartered Professional Accountant (the "Former Auditor") has resigned as the Company's auditor. The Former Auditor resigned on its own initiative and there were no reservations in the Former Auditor's audit reports for any financial period during which the Former Auditor was the Company's auditor.

Kraken Energy is focused on identifying and developing new energy resources, including the Ultimate copper-molybdenum project in British Columbia. The Company recently acquired an option to purchase a 100% interest in the Apex project in Nevada, recognized as Nevada's largest past-producing uranium mine.

