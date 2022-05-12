Korea Zinc - the world's largest producer of zinc, lead and silver - has revealed that its Australian renewables unit, Ark Energy, has acquired utility-scale solar developer Epuron Holdings, after obtaining regulatory approvals earlier this week.From pv magazine Australia Korea Zinc's Australian subsidiary, Ark Energy, has completed its purchase of Sydney-based renewables developer Epuron Holdings, in a deal that gives it access to a potential 9 GW pipeline of utility-scale wind and solar PV projects. Ark Energy said the acquisition includes 4.2 GW of early-stage utility-scale wind and solar ...

