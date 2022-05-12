Mentor by eDriving Wins Silver Stevie Award in 2022 American Business Awards

CAPE MAY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / eDrivingSM, a Solera company, has been named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the "Governance, Risk & Compliance Solution" category in The 20th Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations - public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Monday, June 13.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year, and App of the Year, among others. eDriving was nominated in the Governance, Risk and Compliance Solution category for its comprehensive driver risk management program, Mentor by eDriving.

Mentor is a smartphone-based app which collects and analyzes data on driving behaviors to identify risky driving for intervention and safe driving habits for recognition.

Operating within a highly secure, privacy-first environment the app provides drivers with interactive micro-training, coaching and gamification as well as offering an individual FICO® Safe Driving Score validated to predict the likelihood of being involved in a collision.

Mentor also has recently announced new life-saving features within the Mentor app -integrated automatic crash detection and Personal SOS features powered by Sfara and Bosch, which trigger a voice call and emergency services dispatch, as needed, from one of Bosch's Global Call Centers supporting >50 countries.

"We're absolutely delighted and incredibly proud to have now won four American Business Awards and four International Business Awards since 2019 for our comprehensive driver risk solution, Mentor by eDriving," said Ed Dubens, Founder/CEO of eDriving. Our ultimate goal is to ensure drivers return home safely to their loved ones at the end of each day and we are now helping more than one million at work drivers in 125 countries do exactly that! Mentor gives them the necessary tools to improve their attitudes and behaviors behind the wheel, making them safer drivers. We're thrilled that eDriving and Mentor have once again been recognized in these awards."

More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. Judges' comments about Mentor included:

Driver safety is an important aspect for organizations as well as individuals. Technologies that can improve driver's behavior are surely required. Great product for monitoring driver behavior and providing mentoring.

Great product concept in a highly valuable and much needed space.

A very insightful entry. I am particularly impressed with the FICO® Safe Driving Score and gamification features.

eDriving is solving an important problem!

"We are so pleased that we will be able to stage our first ABA awards banquet since 2019 and to celebrate, in person, the achievements of such a diverse group of organizations and individuals," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About Solera

Solera is a leading global provider of integrated vehicle lifecycle and fleet management software-as-a-service, data, and services. Through four lines of business - vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle solutions and fleet solutions - Solera is home to many leading brands in the vehicle lifecycle ecosystem, including Identifix, Audatex, DealerSocket, Omnitracs, eDriving/Mentor, Explore, CAP HPI, Autodata, and others. Solera empowers its customers to succeed in the digital age by providing them with a "one-stop shop" solution that streamlines operations, offers data-driven analytics, and enhances customer engagement, which Solera believes helps customers drive sales, promote customer retention, and improve profit margins. Solera serves over 300,000 global customers and partners in 100+ countries. For more information, visit www.solera.com.

About eDriving

eDriving, a Solera company, helps organizations around the world improve safety, reduce injuries, license violations, carbon emissions, and total cost of fleet ownership through its patented digital driver risk management programs. These include the Mentor by eDrivingSM smartphone app with FICO® Safe Driving Score; the patented, five-stage Crash-Free Culture® risk reduction program; and the Virtual Risk Manager® platform, all designed to work in an integrated fashion within a privacy-first, data-secure environment that supports drivers and their managers every step of the way. eDriving is the digital driver risk management partner of choice for many of the world's largest organizations, supporting over 1,200,000 drivers in 125 countries. Over the past 25 years, eDriving's research-validated programs have been recognized with over 100 awards around the world. For more information, visit www.edriving.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of the 2022 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

