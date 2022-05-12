Wearable Health Solutions, Inc.: Wearable Health Solutions Inc. Files SEC updates and Considers Up Listing

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / Wearable Health Solutions Inc. (OTC PINK:WHSI) ("Wearable Health Solutions" or the "Company"), today announced that "The company has completed our most recent two year audited financial statements and has deployed the results and other corporate updates in a Form 10-12g/A filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with acceptance" stated Harrysen Mittler CEO "Appropriately we are preparing an up listing for quotation of our common shares on the OTC: QB trading platform. We believe that the up listing will allow certain investors, funds, brokers and institutions with additional access to participate in the trading of our capital stock".

Concurrently, the company intends to access the capital markets to consider various forms of financing alternatives in order to fund its expanding business model and to expedite the launch of its iHelp Max 4G Device, remote monitoring systems, wrist bands, accessories and its Lone Worker Program initiative scheduled for deployment in the summer of 2022.

The company is upgrading its; device technologies in its fulfillment center; dealer and vendor orientation/ training programs; staffing and personnel requirements; and marketing and promotion platform for incoming devices, products and services which include the new iHelp Max 4G device, accessories and integrated vitals monitoring wrist bands. Currently, negotiations are underway with several media groups and platforms for production and media time to air commercials and advertisements on television & radio to further market the products and services.

"The company's initial production of 5,000 iHelp Max 4G devices and accessories could be increased to 10,000 units, in an effort to meet anticipated pent-up demand both domestically and internationally." stated Peter Pizzino, President "The sales and marketing effort through our dealers, distributors and vendors networks will be organized and managed by Mr. Cayle, Vice President and staff."

In addition, the company has updated its websites at: wearablehealthsolutions.com; ihelpalarm.com; 1800medalert.com; wearablehealthsolutions.com/investor-relations; reflecting corporate, product, DTC and investor relations references.

About Us:

The company is an established manufacturer of Personal Emergency Response Systems ("PERS") devices in the rapidly expanding medical alarm device and eHealth sector. As such, we provide innovative wearable healthcare products and services to dealers and distributors across the globe. Our management team has over 30 years of experience in the health care sector beginning with the launch of the MediPendant, the first medical alarm device that enabled the user to speak and listen to the emergency response operator directly through the pendant.

The company is expected to launch its latest PERS device, the iHelp Max 4G in the summer of 2022. The device is a 4G cellular PERS unit with advanced features such as; fall detection, geo-fencing, AI utilizing Google Assistant and Alexa, notifications, daily check-ins, medication reminders and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM).

In addition, the new iHelp Max device, with its advanced medical alarm technology platform, enables remote monitoring, data collection of essential vital signs in real-time with historical data via Bluetooth, NFC, and WIFI technology made available to end users, clinics, hospitals and health care centers. Our RPM solution, with real time monitoring of vital signs, may store data in the cloud to enable viewing of historical information and potential critical health issues before they materialize in patients or end users.

Also, the company may consider licensing its technology as a healthcare data transmission system to clinics, hospitals and health care centers which may improve the quality of health care provided to patients and loved ones while lowering costs if adopted, creating a sustainable Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) model.

Forward-Looking Statements

Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Wearable Health Solutions and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to (i) Wearable Health Solutions ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Wearable Health Solution's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with users of its solutions; (iii) Wearable Health Solution's ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Wearable Health Solution's ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Wearable Health Solution's business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Wearable Health Solution's business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Wearable Health Solution's business; (x) Wearable Health Solution's ability to protect its intellectual property; (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent quarterly report on filed by Wearable Health Solutions with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Wearable Health Solutions anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Wearable Health Solutions assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

