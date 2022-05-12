$300m debt facility grows Wayflyer's origination capability and its market share by meeting funding demand from over 300,000 eCommerce merchants

Funding allows Wayflyer to offer eCommerce businesses the most competitive rates on the market

The debt facility comes a month after Wayflyer's Series B round, where J.P. Morgan participated, which saw it raise $150m equity at a post-money valuation of $1.6bn

Wayflyer, the revenue-based financing and growth platform for eCommerce businesses, secured and began deploying $300m in debt financing from global financial services leader J.P. Morgan, with Neuberger Bermann acting as a mezzanine provider.

The debt facility helps Wayflyer increase its origination firepower, and market share, as it continues to support a global market of over 300,000 eCommerce businesses demanding fair, flexible and affordable funding. The funds also reduce Wayflyer's cost of capital, enabling it to offer the most competitive rates in the market to eCommerce businesses across the U.S, Western Europe and Australia.

The news comes shortly after Wayflyer announced its Series B round in February 2022. The all-equity round, co-led by DST Global and QED Investors, with J.P. Morgan as a participant, saw Wayflyer's valuation hit $1.6bn after $150m was raised. Both the debt financing line and Wayflyer's Series B round enables the company to continue on its high-growth trajectory, offering eCommerce businesses not only the best financial terms, but also the expertise and advice that can help them reach their potential.

Aidan Corbett, Wayflyer CEO and Co-Founder commented: "With eCommerce revenues set to hit 5.4 trillion US dollars in 20221, the need for competitively priced funding solutions is greater than ever. The $300m debt financing we've secured and partly deployed from J.P. Morgan will help us seize this opportunity, and enable us to offer the most competitive rates in the market to more effectively help ambitious eCommerce businesses realise their growth potential."

"We've focused on ways to continually support our eCommerce clients in their trade and working capital needs; with Wayflyer, we're able to provide structured lending and help our eCommerce clients build credentials within this asset class," said Stuart Roberts, Global Head of Trade and Working Capital, J.P. Morgan. "This will be one of many innovations within eCommerce structured lending from J.P. Morgan as we look to innovate within the industry and extend capital to our clients as they face high growth rates and require reliable capital to meet that demand."

About Wayflyer

Founded in September 2019, Wayflyer helps eCommerce businesses worldwide reach their growth potential by providing a range of financing and analytics solutions that improve cash flow, drive sales and optimize supply chains.

Through its offering of affordable, non-dilutive, unsecured capital, eligible businesses are given the flexibility to secure advertising space and inventory, paving the way for growth and profitability. Wayflyer's unique free analytics platform also analyzes marketing performance on a daily basis, equipping eCommerce businesses with world-class analytics and tangible, granular recommendations designed to improve performance.

Wayflyer acts as a growth platform for eCommerce businesses, providing them with a one-stop shop for the working capital needed to thrive, as well as the data-driven knowledge and insight to spend their capital in the optimum way.

