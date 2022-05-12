Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
12.05.2022 | 17:08
China Development Foundation: CDF, With CDIB Under Angelo Koo, Secures Strong Performance Under Pandemic With Strategic Acquisition

TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / Uncertainty among the global markets has made every detail of company operations to become magnified, whether that is on financial reports or during shareholder meetings. Periods of high fluctuations and difficulty to speculate may lead businesses to wait it out, or to double down on efforts focusing on one aspect of their company.

China Development Foundation, Thursday, May 12, 2022, Press release picture

The China Development Financial Holding Corporation (CDF) (TWSE:2883) has taken on a different approach. CDF has recently identified the investment trend and has since included China Life as a fully owned subsidiary from December last year. The acquisition of China Life is a key step in boosting the efficiency of long-term capital utilization and to building solid profits. With the additional line of services available to offer, CDF has a new horizon of future opportunities in cross selling and relevant promotions.

The CDIB Capital International, the private equity arm of CDF chaired by Angelo Koo, has also contributed to CDF's performance with multiple strategic acquisitions during the pandemic.

Media Contacts:
Company: Jet-Go Consulting.
Contact person: Alvin Yang
Telephone: +886-2-23708000 #2110

SOURCE: China Development Foundation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/701139/CDF-With-CDIB-Under-Angelo-Koo-Secures-Strong-Performance-Under-Pandemic-With-Strategic-Acquisition

