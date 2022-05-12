Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Die weltweite Nummer 1 hat ausgewählt: Cybeats!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q163 ISIN: NL0006237562 Ticker-Symbol: HIJ2 
Tradegate
12.05.22
16:09 Uhr
36,620 Euro
-0,240
-0,65 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
AMX
1-Jahres-Chart
ARCADIS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ARCADIS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,40036,94018:41
36,56036,92018:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2022 | 18:17
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis shareholders re-appoint Michael Putnam as member of the Supervisory Board

Amsterdam, May12, 2022- Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, confirms that all resolutions that were brought up for vote were supported during its annual General Meeting earlier today.

Supervisory Boardre-appointment:
Michael Putnam was re-appointed as member of the Supervisory Board of Arcadis for a period of four years.

Other changes to the Supervisory Board:
Michiel Lap has succeeded Niek Hoek as Chair of the Supervisory Board of Arcadis per the end of today's General Meeting. Mr. Hoek will complete his third term as a member of the Supervisory Board, which runs until the annual General Meeting of 2023.

Michael Putnam has succeeded Michiel Lap as Vice-Chair of the Supervisory Board. Mr. Putnam will continue in his role as Chair of the Sustainability Committee. Deanna Goodwin has taken on the role of Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee, succeeding Mr. Lap.

The voting outcome per agenda item will be published on the Arcadis website in the coming days.

-End-
Improving quality of life

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS

Christine Disch
Mobile: +31 6 15 37 60 20
E-mail : christine.disch@arcadis.com

ABOUT ARCADIS
Arcadis is the leading global design & consultancy organization for natural and built assets. We maximize impact for our clients and the communities they serve by providing effective solutions through sustainable outcomes, focus and scale, and digitalization. We are 29,000 people, active in more than 70 countries that generate €3.4 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

Attachment

  • Arcadis shareholders re-appoint Michael Putnam as member of the Supervisory Board (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d3a717d6-e793-41df-a9a1-56a155032d1b)

ARCADIS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.