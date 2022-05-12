Arcadis N.V.: Arcadis shareholders re-appoint Michael Putnam as member of the Supervisory Board

Amsterdam, May12, 2022- Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy organization for natural and built assets, confirms that all resolutions that were brought up for vote were supported during its annual General Meeting earlier today.

Supervisory Boardre-appointment:

Michael Putnam was re-appointed as member of the Supervisory Board of Arcadis for a period of four years.

Other changes to the Supervisory Board:

Michiel Lap has succeeded Niek Hoek as Chair of the Supervisory Board of Arcadis per the end of today's General Meeting. Mr. Hoek will complete his third term as a member of the Supervisory Board, which runs until the annual General Meeting of 2023.

Michael Putnam has succeeded Michiel Lap as Vice-Chair of the Supervisory Board. Mr. Putnam will continue in his role as Chair of the Sustainability Committee. Deanna Goodwin has taken on the role of Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee, succeeding Mr. Lap.

The voting outcome per agenda item will be published on the Arcadis website in the coming days.

