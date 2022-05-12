Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 12.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Die weltweite Nummer 1 hat ausgewählt: Cybeats!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QFZW ISIN: NO0010874597 Ticker-Symbol: K44 
Tradegate
12.05.22
15:41 Uhr
0,414 Euro
-0,011
-2,59 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KALERA AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KALERA AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3870,41219:14
0,4010,40619:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2022 | 18:41
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kalera To Hold First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, May 19, 2022

ORLANDO, Fla., May 12, 2022(Euronext Growth Oslo: KAL, Bloomberg: KSLLF), today announced that it will release its first quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2022 on Thursday, May 19, 2022. The company will hold a related conference call and webcast the same day at 9:00 am Eastern Daylight Time.

  • The link for the webcast and presentation will be available on the company's website. https://kalera.com/investors/ (https://kalera.com/investors/)
  • To access the call 1-844-889-4333 (within the United States) of 1-412-317-5477 (outside of the United States). Ask to join Kalera's call.
  • A replay of this call will be available at 1-877-344-7529 (within the United States) or 1-412-317-0088 (outside of the United States. The replay access code is 9496719
  • A replay of the webcast will also be available at https://kalera.com/investors/ (https://kalera.com/investors/)

About Kalera:
Kalera is a vertical farming company headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Kalera uses proprietary technology and plant and seed science to sustainably grow year-round, local, non-GMO leafy greens that are nutrient-rich and free of harmful chemicals or pesticides. It has spent several years optimizing plant nutrient formulas and developing an advanced automation and data acquisition system with Internet of Things, cloud, big data analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities. Kalera currently operates farms in the US.

Contact:
Eric Birge
ir@kalera.com
313-309-9500


KALERA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.