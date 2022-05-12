The Philadelphia Inquirer Names Relay Network a Winner of the Delaware Valley Top Workplaces 2022 Award

Relay Network Receives Award for Fourth Consecutive Year

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / Relay Network, ("Relay"), the innovator of SaaS feed technology that drives unmatched customer, member, and employee engagement, has been awarded a 2022 Top Workplaces honor by The Philadelphia Inquirer. This marks the fourth consecutive year that Relay has been named a recipient of this award. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization including: alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliencey and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

"It is an honor for Relay to be recognized as a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year," said Matt Gillin, CEO and Co-Founder of Relay. "Despite the challenges, Relay doubled its workforce during the pandemic and continues to grow rapidly, enhancing the only fFeed technology solution available today that solves the number one problem facing every business:, customer disengagement. This recognition is a testament to the Relay culture and the positive impact our team makes each day for businesses and customers everywhere."

Relay has grown significantly over the last year, increasing its employee base across various departments in the organization as the company enhances the Relay Feed's capabilities and benefits. Relay is continuing to grow rapidly, with many open opportunities to make an impact in the way companies engage with their customers and employees. Visit relaynetwork.com/careers for more information.

Relay Network is the innovator of SaaS feed technology, with over 10 years of experience helping companies more meaningfully engage with their customers. Using the Relay Feed, a dedicated 1:1 engagement channel, companies are deepening their relationships with their customers and employees and improving business outcomes. Our goal is to help our customers maximize customer lifetime value by catalyzing mutually beneficial engagements between them and their customers.

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

