Modular Medical, Inc.: Modular Medical to Present at Spring Into Action - Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference on May 18, 2022

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / Modular Medical, Inc. ("Modular Medical") (NASDAQ:MODD), a development stage, insulin delivery technology company seeking to launch the next generation of easy to use and affordable insulin pump technology, today announced that Jeb Besser, CEO, is scheduled to present at the Spring Into Action - Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference on May 18, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET. Mr. Besser will also host meetings with participating investors throughout the day during this virtual event. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay: here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email angie.wright@issuerdirect.com. Investors can also register here.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Spring Into Action Best Ideas Conference

The MicroCap Rodeo is back with its "Best Ideas Bowl." This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 36 best ideas. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 36 companies represented as one of their best ideas. Those of you who attended the 2019 MicroCap Rodeo in Austin, Texas, know that we're focused on alpha.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) intends to launch the first next generation of insulin delivery technology that will be both affordable and simple enough to learn and use to transform the insulin pump market into a mass market. Our patented technologies will eliminate the tradeoff between complexity and efficacy and seek to set new standards for insulin dosing that most closely mimics nature. Our mission is to improve access to the highest standards of glycemic control for people with diabetes taking it beyond "superusers" and providing "diabetes care for the rest of us." Modular Medical was founded by Paul DiPerna, a seasoned medical device professional and renowned microfluidics engineer. Prior to founding MODD, Mr. DiPerna was the founder (in 2005) of Tandem Diabetes (TNDM) and invented and designed its t:slim insulin pump.

Contact:

Jeb Besser

Chief Executive Officer

Modular Medical, Inc.

+1 (617) 399-1741

IR@modular-medical.com

SOURCE: Modular Medical, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/701163/Modular-Medical-to-Present-at-Spring-Into-Action--Best-Ideas-Virtual-Investor-Conference-on-May-18-2022