Donnerstag, 12.05.2022
Breaking News! Die weltweite Nummer 1 hat ausgewählt: Cybeats!
WKN: A2QKGG ISIN: NO0010904923 Ticker-Symbol: 0QJ 
Tradegate
12.05.22
21:59 Uhr
2,684 Euro
+0,112
+4,35 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.05.2022 | 23:17
113 Leser
Hexagon Purus ASA: Award of restricted share units and performance share units - notification of trade

Hexagon Purus ASA ("Purus" or "the Group") has decided to provisionally award up to 91 350 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") and 1 099 241 Performance Share Units ("PSUs", collectively, the "Units") to executive management and other leading employees of the Group under a 2022 Long-Term Incentive Program (the "LTIP"), to align the interests of the participants with those of the Company's shareholders. The number of shares the participants may receive under the PSUs depends on the share price development of the Purus share and is capped at 2 198 482 shares. Each vested Unit will give the holder the right to receive one share in the Company, and all Units have an exercise price corresponding to the par value of the shares.

The awards are in accordance with the Board of Directors' compensation policy for executive management. The Units are non-transferable and will vest in April 2025 subject to satisfaction of the applicable vesting conditions.

Of the grants, 492 686 Units were granted to PDMRs, as further specified in the attached forms.

For more information:

Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus
Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus, a Hexagon Composites company, enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. Hexagon Purus is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders, complete vehicle systems and battery packs for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles (FCEV and BEV) including hybrid mobility applications on light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, transit buses, ground storage, distribution, marine, rail, and aerospace applications.

Learn more at www.hexagonpurus.com (http://www.hexagonpurus.com/) and follow @HexagonPurus on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • Notification of PDMRs 12 May 2022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/f97a12fd-8789-447c-996f-25c188cdaa92)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
