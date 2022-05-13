- (PLX AI) - Kongsberg Automotive Q1 revenue EUR 218.8 million, up 0.6% from last year.
- • Q1 adjusted EBIT EUR 7.6 million, down EUR 13.8 million from last year
- • Says significant decline in profitability was mainly driven by the abnormally high costs of raw materials, electronic components and freight caused by the semiconductor supply-chain bottlenecks and by the higher inflation rates
- • In addition, lockdown restrictions in China had a negative impact on both revenue and adjusted EBIT in Q1 2022
