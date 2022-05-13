Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 13.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Die weltweite Nummer 1 hat ausgewählt: Cybeats!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W8LL ISIN: SE0005506185 Ticker-Symbol: N06 
Berlin
13.05.22
08:11 Uhr
0,344 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NICOCCINO HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NICOCCINO HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
13.05.2022 | 08:29
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Nicoccino Holding AB (223/22)

With effect from May 16, 2022, the unit rights in Nicoccino Holding AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including May 24, 2022. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   NICO UR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017885734              
Order book ID:  257048                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from May 16, 2022, the paid subscription units in Nicoccino Holding
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   NICO BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017885742              
Order book ID:  257049                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com
NICOCCINO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.