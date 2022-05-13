Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Nicoccino Holding AB (223/22)

With effect from May 16, 2022, the unit rights in Nicoccino Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including May 24, 2022. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: NICO UR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017885734 Order book ID: 257048 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from May 16, 2022, the paid subscription units in Nicoccino Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: NICO BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017885742 Order book ID: 257049 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com