Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Duearity AB (224/22)

With effect from May 16, 2022, the subscription rights in Duearity AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including May 24, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: DEAR TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017885080 Order book ID: 257028 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from May 16, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Duearity AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: DEAR BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017885098 Order book ID: 257027 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com