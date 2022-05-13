Anzeige
Freitag, 13.05.2022
Breaking News! Die weltweite Nummer 1 hat ausgewählt: Cybeats!
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Duearity AB (224/22)

With effect from May 16, 2022, the subscription rights in Duearity AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including May 24, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   DEAR TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017885080              
Order book ID:  257028                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from May 16, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Duearity AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further
notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   DEAR BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0017885098              
Order book ID:  257027                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
