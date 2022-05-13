DJ MYHOTELMATCH: Authorisation of the Commercial Court to postpone the General Meeting

MyHotelMatch Authorisation of the Commercial Court

to postpone the General Meeting Sophia-Antipolis, May 13, 2022 - 6:30 pm

MyHotelMatch announces that the President of the Commercial Court of Antibes (06), in an order issued on April 25, 2022, authorizes the Company to extend the date and holding of its General Meeting to approve the accounts for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021[1]. This General Meeting will be held no later than 29 July 2022.

Contact

Investor Relations - contact@myhotelmatch.com

Press Relation - myhotelmatch@aelium.fr - 01 75 77 54 65

About MyHotelMatch

MyHotelMatch is an innovative platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), which aims to revolutionize tourism by becoming the new generation of travel agency (OTA - Online Travel Agency), by offering a real meeting between a traveler and his hotel with online hotel services with high added value. This ambitious challenge opens up new prospects for the company in the growing online hotel market.

MyHotelMatch is located at the heart of the innovative 3 IA Côte d'Azur ecosystem in Sophia Antipolis, a city that has been awarded the 3IA label and is home to one of the four national Interdisciplinary Institutes of Artificial Intelligence. This center of excellence will create synergies and accelerate the development of AI technologies for MyHotelMatch.

MyHotelMatch is listed on Euronext Paris - Compartment C (ISIN: FR0011277391 - MHM).

More information on myhotelmatch.com (Investors section)

[1] Press release of 22 April 2022

