MESTEC, a Bracknell, UK based manufacturing Software as a Service (SaaS) vendor has been acquired by Eyelit, a leader in Manufacturing Execution (MES), Quality Management (QMS), and Factory Automation solutions. The partnership of the two customer-centric solution providers will enable Eyelit to provide manufacturing software solutions to a broad set of industries.

MESTEC's advanced cloud-based technology and low-code-no-code implementation allows for Go-lives in less than a month accelerating time to value. This solution is crucial in the complex manufacturing and assembly environment, where planning, labor productivity, and production efficiency are significantly important in enhancing throughout and reducing unnecessary spend. Furthermore, the solution complements Eyelit's strengths in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and Factory Automation. With the combined solutions, the company can serve the entire gamut of discrete manufacturing.

"I'm delighted to add MESTEC to the group. The team has designed and brought an impressive SaaS based, multi-tenant solution in the cloud to the market. We are investing heavily in the MESTEC business with additional development, delivery, sales and marketing resources. Moreover, these investments will help MESTEC grow and expand in key industries such as CPG, Medical Devices, and Aerospace and Defense. Our focus for the business will be an expansion into the Americas and continued growth in the UK and EU," said, Jason Adams, CEO of Eyelit.

"We are excited to be part of Eyelit. They have the same customer-focused culture and take great pride in their people, making this acquisition a great fit," said, Mark Carleton, General Manager of MESTEC. "Along with the investment from Banneker, we will be able to execute on all of the innovative ideas we have to serve more manufacturers," said, Carleton.

"MESTEC is a proven SaaS provider of MES and manufacturing planning solutions. There are very few high quality cloud-architected manufacturing solutions in the market. The combination of Eyelit and MESTEC has great potential to deliver high value to complex manufacturing companies looking to accelerate digital transformations," said, Julie Fraser, VP of Research for Operations and Manufacturing for independent research firm Tech-Clarity, Inc.

About MESTEC

MESTEC's Manufacturing Execution System (MES) software drives and improves factory performance by focusing on the key manufacturing business pressures which are: people, time, cost and compliance. By eliminating spreadsheets, paper-based operations and manual data collection, MESTEC MES delivers improved performance driven by dynamic production planning, automated shop-floor data collection and real-time performance analytics. MESTEC is a cloud-based solution designed to be rapidly deployed with minimal up-front costs. This provides customers with immediate operational and financial value. Major customers in Europe include companies from across diverse manufacturing sectors, with companies as like Siemens, Thales, Martins Rubber and Higgidy Pies benefiting from improved insight into shop floor data to increase productivity and reduce manufacturing costs.

About Eyelit

Eyelit Inc. is the leader in Manufacturing Execution (MES), Quality Management (QMS), and Automation solutions for visibility, control, and coordination of manufacturing operations for aerospace defence, battery technology, electronics, medical device, semiconductor, and solar industries. Eyelit uniquely delivers a broad set of smart factory and Industry 4.0 solutions, including Asset Management, Factory and Equipment Integration (Automation/IoT), Manufacturing Execution (MES), Recipe Management, Quality Management, and Business Process Management. These solutions enable customers to rapidly and cost-effectively optimize production and company processes. For more information, please visit www.eyelit.com.

About Banneker Partners

Banneker Partners invests in growing, mission-critical enterprise software businesses to drive sustainable long-term value. Banneker takes a partnership approach to support founders and management teams to achieve their goals by implementing proven best practices and making additional investments across functional areas including sales, marketing, product management, product development, professional services, and customer success and complements these growth initiatives with strategic acquisitions that are focused on enhancing customer value. Banneker has developed an in-depth understanding of manufacturing and supply chain solutions.

