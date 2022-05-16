Indian scientists have developed a system under which a pumped-hydro facility stores grid electricity during off-peak hours by pumping water to an upper reservoir. During peak hours, the system feeds the load, rather than taking power from the grid.Researchers from Amrita University in India have studied how small-scale floating PV could be combined with pumped-hydro storage in subsidized environments. "Our system configuration has been initially applied to the subsidized Indian market, but it can also be utilized and operated more profitably without subsidies," researcher B. Shyam told pv magazine. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...