Adcore Inc.: Adcore Wins Contract with Candlefox for Up to $12 Million Annual Advertising Budget

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2022 / Adcore Inc. (the "Company" or "Adcore") (TSX:ADCO)(OTCQX:ADCOF)(FSE:ADQ)(TSX:ADCO-WT), a leading e-commerce advertising management and automation platform to leverage digital marketing in an effortless and accessible way ("Effortless Marketing"), today announced a contract with Candlefox, an Australia-based education marketing firm, for the management of their paid digital marketing activities. Candlefox works with educational institutions in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom to maximize student enrollment. The contract has an annual advertising budget of up to CAD $12 million.

Omri Brill, CEO of Adcore, commented, "We're thrilled that Adcore Australia has been selected by Candlefox for the management of its paid digital marketing activities. Candlefox plays a valuable role in assisting a wide variety of educational programs and institutions in their efforts to maximize student enrollment. We believe Adcore's proven expertise in paid digital marketing combined with our technology solutions will provide the ideal solution for Candlefox to effectively and efficiently reach the right global audiences for its client institutions."

"We are delighted to be partnering with Adcore on our paid digital marketing. The team approached the pitch with enthusiasm, care, and focus, demonstrating how they understood our brief and could add value to our business at multiple levels. I have every confidence that we'll achieve great things together!" said Sarah-Jane McQueen, CMO of Candlefox.

ABOUT ADCORE

Adcore is empowering entrepreneurs, advertisers, and the future of e-commerce through its advertising management and automation platform. By combining extensive industry knowledge and experience with its proprietary artificial intelligence engine, Adcore offers a unique digital marketing solution that empowers entrepreneurs and advertisers by managing and automating their e-commerce store advertising and monitoring and analyzing the performance of their advertising budget to ensure maximum Return on Investment. In addition to being named numerous times on Deloitte's Fast 50 Technology list, Adcore is a certified Google Premier Partner, Elite Tier Microsoft Partner, Facebook Partner and TikTok Partner.

Established in 2006, the Company employs over fifty people in its headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel and satellite offices in Toronto, Canada, Melbourne, Australia, Hong Kong and Shanghai, China.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company and the estimated annual advertising budget relating to the new contract referred to herein. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors, including, but not limited to, the actual advertising budget relating to the new contract referred to herein, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

