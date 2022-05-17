Major players in the solar industry, such as Longi Solar, are projecting accelerating growth over the near term.From pv magazine USA If it feels as if the solar industry has crossed a major milestone, that's because it has. Cumulative industry deployments reached 1 TW of installed capacity at some point in the first quarter. And now, only a couple of months later, it is time to move on from these accomplishments and ask the industry, "what will you do for us by 2030?" The industry is asking for 1 TW of solar power, installed each and every year, starting in 2030. At InterSolar Munich last week, ...

