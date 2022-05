Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2022) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Integra Networks Corporation ("Integra Networks"), has received a partner award from Tenable, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) ("Tenable").

Tenable is a cyber exposure and vulnerability management solutions provider, supporting more than 40,000 organizations globally.1 Integra Networks has been a long-time partner with Tenable, providing Tenable products and other cybersecurity and IT support solutions to Canadian government customers. They received the Top Regional Partner Award for Canada, awarded based on Integra Networks' engagement, year-over-year growth, pipeline generation, and revenue contribution.2

The award speaks to their success in delivering high-margin software solutions to more than 50 organizations over the last three years, including Shared Services Canada, Department of National Defence, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

"We are excited to receive this award from Tenable, recognizing Integra Networks as a key partner," said Plurilock CEO Ian L. Paterson. "As Plurilock's latest acquisition, Integra Networks represents a strategic and accretive acquisition opportunity that aligns with our strategy to acquire profitable cybersecurity companies with great customers and provide cutting-edge identity confirmation solutions that protect workforces."

About Plurilock

Plurilock provides identity-centric cybersecurity for today's workforces. The Plurilock family of companies enables organizations to operate safely and securely while reducing cybersecurity friction. Plurilock offers world-class IT and cybersecurity solutions through its Solutions Division, paired with proprietary, AI-driven and cloud-friendly security through its Technology Division. Together, the Plurilock family of companies delivers persistent identity assurance with unmatched ease of use.

Plurilock is a proud member of the AWS Partner Network (APN) which will facilitate our ability to continually innovate and deliver best-in-class solutions to our clients.

