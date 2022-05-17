German startup We Do Solar is gearing up to deliver its first balcony solar modules to customers in the next three weeks. pv magazine caught up with one of the founders at Intersolar Europe 2022 to learn more about the kit, which features a 1.6 kg flexible solar module people can install themselves, and three innovative business models.We Do Solar is the brainchild of Karolina Attspodina and Qian Qin. pv magazine had the pleasure of catching up with Qin at this year's Intersolar Europe to hear about the innovations behind the Berlin startup, which is set to deliver its first balcony solar modules ...

