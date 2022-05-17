Atos International: Sparkle and Atos sign partnership to answer growing demand for Cloud services and solutions

Sparkle and Atos sign partnership to answer growing demand for Cloud services and solutions

Three-year agreement kicks-off with initiative to accelerate digital transformation of the European research and education sector

Rome, (Italy), Paris, (France) - May 17, 2022

Sparkle , the first international service provider in Italy and among the top global operators, and Atos , a global leader in digital transformation, today announce a three-year agreement to address the growing demand from clients in European and other adjacent countries for cloud services and solutions. The partnership aims to develop business opportunities endorsing the global presence and the specific competence area of each company.

Sparkle and Atos' collaboration kicks off with the Open Clouds for Research Environments (OCRE), an initiative that aims to accelerate the digitalization of European universities and research centers and the adoption of cloud systems, in which Sparkle is an official cloud framework provider and Google Cloud integrator in 27 European countries. As part of the agreement, Atos will support Sparkle in providing professional, consulting and system integration services to the research and education community in France, Belgium, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Turkey, and Portugal with other countries to be added soon.

Beyond OCRE, Atos and Sparkle will also work together on public and private projects, leveraging their synergies in fixed, 5G, IoT and security services. The two companies will also target the sport and event market - in which Atos has a long experience, as the Worldwide IT Partner of the International Olympic Committee - to build an end-to-end offering, from infrastructure management to supporting major events.

"We are glad to partner with Atos. Putting together our expertise in cloud and digital services, we aim to further promote our offering which has already been successfully adopted by leading European universities and institutions, to the wider education and research community", said Elisabetta Romano, CEO of Sparkle. "This partnership will also strengthen our ability to provide digital services to customers across various industries and ultimately broaden our horizons".

"We are delighted to collaborate with Sparkle, and that our collaboration begins with a key project for education and research institutions in Europe. Digital transformation plays a central role in the overall economic and social development. In this context, Atos brings its cloud expertise to support private and public organizations to effectively manage the digital challenges of tomorrow", said Jean-Claude Geha, Head of Telecommunications, Media and Technology at Atos.

