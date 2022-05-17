Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.05.2022
Breaking News: Cybeats zieht ersten dicken Fisch an Land!
WKN: A2AKH7 ISIN: EE3100073644 
Frankfurt
17.05.22
08:03 Uhr
37,600 Euro
-0,400
-1,05 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
GlobeNewswire
17.05.2022 | 12:05
84 Leser
Listing of AS LHV Group pre-emptive rights for shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-05-17 11:59 CEST --


The Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided on May 17, 2022 to list the
pre-emptive rights for shares of AS LHV Group on the Baltic Main List. 

The first trading day of the pre-emptive rights of AS LHV Group is May 18, 2022
or on a date close to it. The last trading day of the pre-emptive rights is May
30, 2022. 

Information related to AS LHV Group pre-emptive rights for shares in the
trading system: 


Issuer's full name - AS LHV Group
Issuer's short name - LHV
Instrument and orderbook short name - LHV01SR
Orderbook ID - 257547
List - Main List
ISIN: EE3700080742
ICB classification: 3010 Banks




Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
