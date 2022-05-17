Listing of AS LHV Group pre-emptive rights for shares

Tallinn, Estonia, 2022-05-17 11:59 CEST -- The Management Board of Nasdaq Tallinn decided on May 17, 2022 to list the pre-emptive rights for shares of AS LHV Group on the Baltic Main List. The first trading day of the pre-emptive rights of AS LHV Group is May 18, 2022 or on a date close to it. The last trading day of the pre-emptive rights is May 30, 2022. Information related to AS LHV Group pre-emptive rights for shares in the trading system: Issuer's full name - AS LHV Group Issuer's short name - LHV Instrument and orderbook short name - LHV01SR Orderbook ID - 257547 List - Main List ISIN: EE3700080742 ICB classification: 3010 Banks Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
