Captivate LLC and FrontRunner Technologies Announce Expanded North American Partnership and New Product Offering, Captivate Windowfront

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2022 / Captivate, a leading digital-out-of-home video network, today announced a US expansion of its sales representation partnership with, and the introduction of its flagship product offering, Captivate Windowfront®, to the US market.

Captivate Windowfront®, powered by FrontRunner Technologies, is a state-of-the-art media product that transforms vacant urban building fronts into digital out-of-home screens. This partnership combines Captivate's ad sales expertise with FrontRunner's projection and interactive technology to deliver large format digital advertising solutions at scale within major urban centers across the US. Along with its audio and light recognition platform, QR code activation and opt-in sound enablement, this product empowers advertisers to turn prime street-level real estate into immersive content.

"We are constantly looking for new ways to deliver high-value audiences at various touchpoints throughout the day, and this partnership extends our offering into a whole new territory," said Lorenzo Papa, CRO of Captivate. "Historically, Captivate inventory has been focused on indoor environments capturing consumers at natural pause points during their busy routines. Windowfront® brings the Captivate experience outdoors but maintains our unique differentiating value with actionable content that invites interaction. The ability to leverage these high impact installations in strategically located areas of dense urban markets allows brands the opportunity connect with consumers in a whole new way. We are thrilled to bring such a groundbreaking innovation to our advertising partners."

"Our new partnership - expanding on our pre-existing Canadian alignment - represents a true meeting of the minds. Captivate and FrontRunner have longstanding relationships with leading landlords driving innovation into their ecosystems. Our value-add is heightened by this joining of forces," says?Nathan Elliott, Founder and CEO of FrontRunner. "With the talented Captivate team, we look forward to providing unique windows of opportunity for advertisers, brands, landlords and retailers throughout the US who are focused on immersive media in great American cities."

Captivate Windowfront®, powered by FrontRunner Technologies, is the latest in a growing list of product offering from the digital video media brand, targeting high-value consumers across well-matrixed locations. Captivate's network offerings include Office, Residential, and Golf and is available both through traditional and programmatic channels. Similarly, FrontRunner has been busy expanding its own unique offerings, including its WindowShopping® platform for retail.

About Captivate?

Captivate is a leading digital-out-of-home video network with over 12,000 screens featured in premier locations where modern professionals live, work, and play. We connect agencies and brands to a high-value audience, and serve as a turnkey communication solution for our real estate partners. Captivate's network engages millions of professionals daily, reaching them at multiple touch points along their daily journey with live editorial content and contextually relevant advertising. Located in captive environments and inviting interaction, Captivate screens deliver a seamless, engaging viewer experience designed to inform and delight. For more information, please visit www.captivate.com.

About FrontRunner Technologies

FrontRunner was founded in?Canada?by Founder and CEO?Nathan Elliott?in 2017 to create a new standard of digital media by leveraging High Street retail WindowFronts® to deliver high definition video content. The company provides a robust digital out-of-home content solution for national and international brands looking to hyper-target campaigns, while simultaneously creating a new revenue stream for landlords, brokerages and store owners searching for creative ways to monetize their spaces. WindowFront® is driven by proprietary app, projection, light, and audio technology to deploy vibrant immersive content in retail windows across the globe.

