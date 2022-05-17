APsytems has developed a new 97%-efficient microinverter with a power output of up to 2,000 VA. It says it is particularly suitable for PV systems with high-power solar modules.China-based inverter manufacturer APsystems has launched a three-phase microinverter for residential and commercial PV projects, with a power output of up to 2,000 VA. "Our microinverter is equipped with reactive power control that makes it interactive with power grids," Olivier Jacques, president global for APsystems, told pv magazine. "This helps better manage photovoltaic power hikes in the grid while offering a robust ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...