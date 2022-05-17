Do you have an impactful, innovative or simply beautiful .eu website? Then this year's ninth edition of the .eu Web Awards gives you a chance to win an online marketing budget worth 5.000.

The 2022 .eu Web Awards nomination and voting period kicks off today and will run until 17 August 2022. Any eligible person under the Web Awards rules can nominate their own or their favourite .eu, .??, or .e? website. Once entered, nominees and their fans should campaign to get as many votes as possible via webawards.eurid.eu. Voting is as simple as a click of a button!

The 18 finalists (three per category) will be revealed on 1 September 2022 and will be invited to the .eu Web Awards ceremony held on 17 November 2022 in Mechelen, Belgium, where the winners will be announced.

The winners will receive a prestigious award package, including:

An online marketing budget of 5.000 (to be coordinated by a EURid appointed marketing agency)

Website improvement package experts' analyses and reports on accessibility and design improvements

A digital winner's icon

Visit webawards.eurid.eu to learn more about the categories and submit your nomination and cast your vote for the best .eu, .??, and .e? websites around!

