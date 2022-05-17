Heirbaut to build on the company's product success to drive more opportunities for Datadobi and its customers

Datadobi, the global leader in unstructured data management, today announced the appointment of Manu Heirbaut as the company's Vice President of Engineering. Heirbaut takes over the role from Datadobi Chief Architect and co-founder Kim Marivoet to allow Marivoet to focus 100% on architecting the future products of unstructured data management that enterprises urgently need.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220517005328/en/

Manu Heirbaut (Photo: Business Wire)

Heirbaut will continue to build on the company's long history of product success and innovation and be responsible for making sure that they meet the highest quality that Datadobi has become known for. He will report directly to Ian Leysen, CEO of Datadobi.

In 2022, Datadobi reached the milestone of having over 1,000+ enterprise customers. The dedicated role of Vice President of Engineering is now needed to ensure that Datadobi can scale its engineering team to meet the demands of its rapidly growing customer base.

Heirbaut's appointment comes shortly after Datadobi announced the launch of StorageMAP, a new solution that provides a single pane of glass for organizations to manage unstructured data across their complete data storage estate whether on-premises or in the cloud. The software, built upon Datadobi's best-in-class vendor-neutral unstructured data mobility engine, enables end-users to visualize, organize, and act on their data in hybrid vendor and cloud environments. StorageMAP puts companies in control of their data's cost, carbon footprint, risk, and value.

"With the introduction of StorageMAP, Datadobi has solidified our position as the leader of the emerging unstructured data management market. StorageMAP, and our flagship product DobiMigrate, truly help enterprises harness the power of their unstructured data," said Ian Leysen, CEO, at Datadobi. "As we continue to build upon our experience, we look forward to relying on Manu's expertise to drive customer success around the world."

Heirbaut brings over 20 years of experience in software development and building international engineering teams to Datadobi. Prior to joining the company, Heirbaut worked at companies such as Inventive Designers, Telenet, and Sungard. Most recently, Heirbaut served as the Director of Engineering at Unifiedpost Group.

"By now we all know that unstructured data is growing out of control. IT leaders are now questioning how they can truly manage their unstructured data in our multi-vendor, multi-cloud world," said Heirbaut. "I look forward to expanding StorageMAP and working with the Datadobi team to truly give our customers the complete and highest quality solution they are looking for."

The addition of Heirbaut and the Vice President of Engineering role comes in a period of global expansion for Datadobi. Notable announcements recently include Datadobi and Climb Channel Solutions expanding their partnership agreement across EMEA and the appointment of Matthias Nijs as Vice President of EMEA sales.

About Datadobi

Datadobi, the global leader in unstructured data management, brings order to heterogeneous unstructured storage and hybrid-cloud environments via its StorageMAP and DobiMigrate solutions. Their software allows customers to go beyond data stored to data managed both on-premises and in the cloud. Datadobi helps enterprises manage unstructured data growth through the power of visualization, organization, and action in a single pane of glass. Founded in 2010, Datadobi is a privately held company headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with subsidiaries in New York, Melbourne, Dusseldorf, and London. For more information, please visit www.datadobi.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220517005328/en/

Contacts:

Shannon Cieciuch

Touchdown PR for Datadobi

datadobi@touchdownpr.com