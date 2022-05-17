Sparrow Pharmaceuticals, an emerging, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, targeted therapies for disorders of corticosteroid excess, today announced that it will present new clinical pharmacology data at the 24th European Congress of Endocrinology (ECE 2022) on its lead candidate, SPI-62, an HSD-1 inhibitor. Sparrow will be presenting the data during a poster session and at a corresponding Rapid Communications session.

The in-person poster presentation details are summarized below:

ECE 2022 In-Person Poster Presentation

Title : HPA Axis Modulation by a Potent Inhibitor Indicates 11ß-Hydroxysteroid Dehydrogenase Type 1 (HSD-1) Is a Main Source of Cortisol That Can Bind Intracellular Receptors

: HPA Axis Modulation by a Potent Inhibitor Indicates 11ß-Hydroxysteroid Dehydrogenase Type 1 (HSD-1) Is a Main Source of Cortisol That Can Bind Intracellular Receptors Authors : David A. Katz, Ph.D., and Mark Mortier

: David A. Katz, Ph.D., and Mark Mortier Session Date/Time: 24 May 2022 at 13:20-14:30 GMT +2 in the Exhibit Hall

ECE 2022 In-Person Rapid Communication Session

Location: Space 3

Space 3 Date/Time: 24 May 2022 at 11:50 12:20 GMT +2 Poster will be presented through a pre-recorded presentation from 11:50 11:52 GMT +2 with a Q&A at the end of the session

24 May 2022 at 11:50 12:20 GMT +2

About Sparrow Pharmaceuticals

Sparrow Pharmaceuticals was founded to spare patients the ravages of steroids. Leveraging underappreciated scientific insights into corticosteroid biology, the company is working to provide better treatment options for serious disorders of hypercortisolism, and to revolutionize the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. Its lead product, SPI-62, is an oral, small molecule, novel therapeutic treatment designed to target the source of active intracellular corticosteroids in key tissues.

