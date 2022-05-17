On AS GIVEN Jewellery bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on May 17, 2022 decided to admit for trading AS GIVEN Jewellery bonds on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of May 20, 2022. Additional information: Issuer's full name AS GIVEN Jewellery Issuer's short name GIVEN Securities ISIN code LV0000860054 Securities maturity date 30.04.2024 Nominal value of one EUR 1 000 security Number of securities 3 000 Issue value 3 000 000 Fixed annual coupon rate 6% Coupon payments Four times per year January 31, April 30, July 31, October 31 Orderbook short name GIVEN060024FA AS GIVEN Jewellery Company Description and Terms of the Notes Issue are available in the announcement here. Attached: AS GIVEN Jewellery Audited Annual report for period from 11.12.2020 to 31.12.2021 and SIA GIVEN Latvia Audited Annual report for 2021. The Certified Adviser of AS GIVEN Jewellery is Signet Bank AS until May 20, 2022. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1069334