Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Cybeats zieht ersten dicken Fisch an Land!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
17.05.2022 | 16:05
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

On AS GIVEN Jewellery bond trading on Nasdaq Baltic Alternative market First North

Nasdaq Riga on May 17, 2022 decided to admit for trading AS GIVEN Jewellery
bonds on First North market operated by Nasdaq Riga as of May 20, 2022. 

Additional information:

Issuer's full name     AS GIVEN Jewellery                 
Issuer's short name     GIVEN                        
Securities ISIN code    LV0000860054                    
Securities maturity date  30.04.2024                     
Nominal value of one    EUR 1 000                      
 security                                    
Number of securities    3 000                        
Issue value         3 000 000                      
Fixed annual coupon rate  6%                         
Coupon payments       Four times per year January 31, April 30, July 31, 
               October 31                     
Orderbook short name    GIVEN060024FA                    



AS GIVEN Jewellery Company Description and Terms of the Notes Issue are
available in the announcement here. 

Attached: AS GIVEN Jewellery Audited Annual report for period from 11.12.2020
to 31.12.2021 and SIA GIVEN Latvia Audited Annual report for 2021. 

The Certified Adviser of AS GIVEN Jewellery is Signet Bank AS until May 20,
2022. 

Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+371 67212431
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1069334
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.