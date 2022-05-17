Enry's Island is delighted to announce that they have secured a Euro 20 million capital commitment from LDA Capital, an alternative investment group with expertise in complex, cross-border transactions around the globe, based in Los Angeles, California. Adding to the year's success, this capital commitment comes just as Enry's Island prepares to operate on international markets, making them a rising star in the incubation and acceleration world, one of the hottest industries of this current economic environment.

"We are excited about our partnership with LDA Capital", says Luigi Valerio Rinaldi, founder and CEO of Enry's Island. Over the course of the next few months, the Company will transform into a "S.p.a." (Italian joint stock company), "allowing the business to scale even faster with LDA's flexible financing package. We are sure that the relationship with LDA will continue in a mutually gratifying way in the medium and long term horizon, allowing the horses in our stable to become unicorns."

This new capital commitment of funding will be used to scale Enry's Island phygital capabilities. Specifically, the areas that the company will focus on are:

Expansion in the Metaverse and physical spaces (thanks to Enry's Island portfolio company Rinascimento 5)

International reach increase, thanks to Enry's Island Local Companies

Add 12x to 36x financial value within 3-5 years

Consolidating a worldwide standard protocol for the assessment and evaluation of the startups, based on Enry's Model intellectual property (IP)

At the forefront of the industry, Enry's Island is the first Incubation Acceleration Metaverse (# 1 incubator accelerator in Italy, # 6 in Europe according to Crunchbase Q4/2021), with local companies in US, UK, Italy, Spain, Ireland, Africa, a global community of more than 800 stakeholders who include entrepreneurs, investors, and professionals and 30 startups, thoroughly assessed and evaluated based on Enry's Model, the patented intellectual property the whole organization, processes and tool of Enry's Island is based on. The Enry's Model is also part of the "Enry's Theory" manual of business management, published by MacGraw-Hill.

About LDA Capital

LDA Capital is a global alternative investment group with expertise in cross border transactions worldwide. Our team has dedicated their careers to international cross border opportunities having collectively executed over 250 transactions in both the public and private middle markets across 43 countries with aggregate transaction values of over US$11 billion. For more information please visit: www.ldacap.com; For inquires please email: info@ldacap.com.

About Enry's Island

15 years of experience in the management of very early stage startups, with a mortality rate of only 10% (against 90% which is the industry average)

12-month incubation and acceleration programs, totally customized to the needs of startups, with investments of 200k in operational services (not just mentorship)

Proprietary patent, Enry's Model, which allows for the evaluation of company performance and value; Enry's Model is also the subject of a McGrawHill manual (which, in view of its success in Europe, has been translated for the US market);

Explosive scale up in the last 3 years, going from 8 to 25 companies, from €2M to €40M in portfolio value, from a community of 30 to 800 stakeholders;

full remote and totally distributed organization, which has allowed Enry's Island to grow during the last 2 years of pandemic;

A revolutionary corporate architecture, which includes local companies in Ita, US, UK, Africa, Ibiza, Ireland and upcoming openings in the Far East, that do not replicate, but specialize and scale the different EI best practices in the different countries.

High information symmetry, given that the whole EI community uses a revolutionary Saas platform (hui.land), which guarantees efficiency and effectiveness in business management and business risk containment; HUI provides KPIs to all internal and external stakeholders, allowing investors to invest directly in target companies through HUI (thanks to crowdfunding campaigns in Europe, US and Canada), directly through HUI;

A revolutionary vision and management of space, both physical (having eliminated any physical location, as if it were in a DAO, but using a network of hosts with ideal characteristics for remote working in places with a high quality of life, such as villages, natural areas) and metaverse space (EI has started investing in the metaverse, building its first building in Cryptovoxels and having launched the first investor day entirely in metaverse https://www.cryptovoxels.com/parcels/7328)

Visit www.enrysisland.com and discover why Enry's Island has ignited interest from all over the world.

