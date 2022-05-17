DJ RM plc: Holding(s) in Company

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Holding(s) in Company 17-May-2022 / 14:49 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: RM plc 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name Aberforth Partners LLP City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, UK 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name Nortrust Nominees Ltd City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, UK 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 16 May 2022 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 17 May 2022 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting % of voting rights rights through Total of attached to shares financial both in % Total number of voting rights of (total of 8. A) instruments (8.A + 8.B) issuervii (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was 15.19% 0.00% 15.19% crossed or reached 83,875,016 Position of previous notification (if 14.07% 0.00% 14.07% applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Class/type of shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if (Art 9 of (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (Art 9 of Directive 2004/ (Art 10 of possible) Directive 2004/ (DTR5.2.1) 109/EC) (DTR5.1) Directive 2004/109/ 109/EC) (DTR5.1) EC) (DTR5.2.1) GB00BJT0FF39 NIL NIL 15.19% 12,743,275 SUBTOTAL 8. A 12,743,275 15.19% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Number of voting rights that may be acquired financial Expiration Exercise/ if the instrument is % of voting rights instrument datex Conversion Periodxi exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 N/A N/A B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash financial datex Conversion Period Number of voting rights % of voting rights instrument xi settlementxii SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 N/A N/A 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) X issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it Namexv or is higher than the notifiable instruments if it equals or is higher than the equals or is higher than threshold notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder N/A The number and % of voting rights held N/A The date until which the voting rights will be N/A held 11. Additional informationxvi N/A Place of completion Edinburgh, UK Date of completion 17 May 2022

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BJT0FF39 Category Code: HOL TIDM: RM. LEI Code: 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 Sequence No.: 162342 EQS News ID: 1354847 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1354847&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 17, 2022 09:49 ET (13:49 GMT)