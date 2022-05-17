Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.05.2022
Breaking News: Cybeats zieht ersten dicken Fisch an Land!
Dow Jones News
17.05.2022 | 16:22
RM plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ RM plc: Holding(s) in Company

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Holding(s) in Company 17-May-2022 / 14:49 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 
 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of 
existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:    RM plc 
 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                              X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv 
Name                             Aberforth Partners LLP 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)    London, UK 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v 
Name                             Nortrust Nominees Ltd 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)    London, UK 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:   16 May 2022 
 
 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):        17 May 2022 
 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                          % of voting 
               % of voting rights  rights through  Total of 
               attached to shares  financial     both in %  Total number of voting rights of 
               (total of 8. A)    instruments    (8.A + 8.B) issuervii 
                          (total of 8.B 1 + 
                          8.B 2) 
 
Resulting situation on the 
date on which threshold was  15.19%        0.00%       15.19% 
crossed or reached                                 83,875,016 
 
 
Position of previous 
notification (if 
               14.07%        0.00%       14.07% 
applicable) 
 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
        Number of voting rightsix                % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares     Direct      Indirect               Direct           Indirect 
ISIN code (if  (Art 9 of     (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC)   (Art 9 of Directive 2004/  (Art 10 of 
possible)    Directive 2004/  (DTR5.2.1)              109/EC) (DTR5.1)      Directive 2004/109/ 
        109/EC) (DTR5.1)                                  EC) (DTR5.2.1) 
 
GB00BJT0FF39  NIL                           NIL             15.19% 
                 12,743,275 
 
 
 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A                     12,743,275    15.19% 
 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
Type of                        Number of voting rights that may be acquired 
financial    Expiration   Exercise/       if the instrument is             % of voting rights 
instrument   datex      Conversion Periodxi 
                           exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                SUBTOTAL 8. B 1    N/A                      N/A 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 
(b)) 
Type of    Expiration    Exercise/      Physical or cash 
financial   datex       Conversion Period             Number of voting rights  % of voting rights 
instrument           xi         settlementxii 
 
 
 
                          SUBTOTAL 8.B.2    N/A            N/A 
 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and 
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying)  X 
issuerxiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal 
entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 
       % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial      Total of both if it 
Namexv    or is higher than the notifiable instruments if it equals or is higher than the equals or is higher than 
       threshold            notifiable threshold              the notifiable threshold 
 
 
 
 
 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder            N/A 
The number and % of voting rights held     N/A 
The date until which the voting rights will be N/A 
held 
 
11. Additional informationxvi 
 
N/A 
 
Place of completion Edinburgh, UK 
 
Date of completion  17 May 2022

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     RM. 
LEI Code:   2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
Sequence No.: 162342 
EQS News ID:  1354847 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1354847&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 17, 2022 09:49 ET (13:49 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
