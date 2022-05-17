Eden Smith Joins National Recruiting and Consulting Firm, Fidelis Companies, as Vice President of Operations

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2022 / Fidelis Companies, LLC, a national consulting and executive recruiting firm specializing in direct hire and contract placements for information technology, biopharmaceuticals and engineering, today announced Eden Smith has joined the company as vice president of operations.

In her new role as vice president of operations, Smith will be a crucial figure in Fidelis Companies' growth and will help position the company for the future, including adding additional service offerings in emerging technologies.

Before joining Fidelis Companies, operations and executive search veteran Smith spent the last ten years with Adecco Professional Recruitment/LHH, an integrated talent solutions provider. During her time at Adecco/LHH, Eden demonstrated impressive progression, where she held multiple titles, including director of operations, managing director, strategic director, and executive recruiter. At Adecco/LHH, Smith's focus included efficiencies, operational alignment, driving financial results by utilizing technology, and sales enablement. Additionally, Smith spent the first five years of her tenure with Adecco/LHH as an executive recruiter with the Parker and Lynch team, providing top-level accounting and finance talent in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

"Eden is an insightful leader with the business acumen and operational skillset to optimize the efficiencies of Fidelis Companies' operations," said President and CEO of Fidelis Companies Karen Richards, CERS, CPC, CTS. "Eden is a true champion of the client and the collaborative and customized approach we offer. We are confident that Eden will build upon our strong foundation and be a valued asset to help grow our company's initiatives."

Since 1996, Fidelis Companies has been a trusted technical recruiting advisor for brands across the United States in identifying and engaging top IT talent. The firm's umbrella includes Fidelis Information Technology, Fidelis BioPharm and Fidelis Engineering.

"Fidelis is in an exciting position for growth. I am thrilled to partner with our clients, along with our colleagues and consultants, to hit their strategic business goals, " said Smith.

Smith is a Dallas native and received her Bachelor of Science in accounting information management from the Naveen Jindal School of Management at the University of Texas at Dallas.

