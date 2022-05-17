All for Love: Matt Kahn's Upcoming Book, ALL FOR LOVE, Reveals How To Thrive In A Struggling World

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2022 / Matt Kahn's ALL FOR LOVE is a beacon of hope for all wanting to learn how to awaken their inner healer, transform conflict, and embrace our ever-changing world with confidence and compassion.

Love is the ultimate elemental force that connects us and, quite frankly, makes life worth living for all humankind. The world would be a frightening place without love! Yet, the concept is not as cut and dry as it seems. It is easy to love other people when you share common ground, everyone is getting along, and you are in a blissful mood, but what about when you want to connect with someone in the face of conflict, bad days, or vastly different opinions?

Matt Kahn , spiritual teacher, highly-attuned empathic healer, motivational speaker, and best-selling author, is here to help. Kahn is an unwavering advocate for love and widely known as the "I Love You Guy" for being able to guide others in learning how to love and accept themselves. As a YouTube sensation, his more than 20 million channel viewers find stress-relief, comforting hope and inspiration in the midst of the toughest of times, and experience powerful personal growth transformations through his heart-centered, intuitive messages.

His new book invites the questions, "What if the current conflicts are actually openings to explore true peace and unity with our fellow human beings? What if, as a way to shift toward a more conscious, compassionate, and interconnected society, we are becoming more aware of the pain that separates each heart from the sum of the whole?"

Teaching the art of self-love around the world is Kahn's passion and purpose and is far from being a new development - he has devoted his life whole-heartedly to this work. Kahn uses his intuitive abilities, stemming from an out-of-body angelic encounter at the age of 8, to pinpoint what is blocking a person's heart from opening, resulting in unexplainable physical and emotional healings for many spiritual seekers.

His best-selling books Whatever Arises, Love That , Everything Is Here to Help You and The Universe Always Has a Plan , "are devoted to teaching readers about the new spiritual paradigm, the importance of self-love, and how to love yourself and reconnect with all aspects of life in a more meaningful and mindful way," Kahn shares.

You can find Kahn out on the road once again on stages, at retreat centers, and leading workshops, sharing his revolutionary teachings at group healing events. These events are potent and impactful - a unique opportunity to transform your reality through the vibration of love. Kahn welcomes everyone to the experience of his offerings, assuring no prior knowledge is necessary, and provides these comforting words: "If you knew how many hearts are healed and how many lives are transformed throughout the patterns created in every choice, you'd follow your heart in every breath and bless the world wherever you go."

For the last few years, Kahn, like many others, has experienced the challenges of the global pandemic affecting his work, except through a different lens. Kahn's tours and in-person events were all cancelled, which presented him with the opportunity to regroup, reflect, and reconnect along with the rest of the world. Kahn shared how the pandemic pause gave him his breakthrough moment, saying, "When I started to look at where the world was headed, I realized that something groundbreaking needed to be offered to the world to give us all a clear direction to move forward." He took this inspiration and went to work, writing the ultimate tool kit for seekers to overcome universal disconnection and start to truly live as love in action.

In Kahn's new and highly anticipated book, ALL FOR LOVE: The Transformative Power of Holding Space , he offers readers his most impactful insights yet, "emboldening readers to awaken their inner healer, transform conflict, and embrace our ever-changing world with confidence and compassion," according to MattKahn.org.

Answering burning questions like "How do we communicate with compassion during life's heated moments?" and "How can personal struggle be an unexpected gateway into empowerment and expansion?" along with "How do we utilize love as the most powerful force in existence at a time when the world needs transformation the most?" makes ALL FOR LOVE the most necessary book on every human's 2022 reading list.

ALL FOR LOVE is value-packed with practical tools and real-life applications of the ten essential principles that Kahn explains, "unlocks access to the highest qualities within ourselves and those around us." ALL FOR LOVE is a roadmap for navigating uncharted territory and emerging in greater unity and love.

While Kahn takes his mission to spread love very seriously, he skillfully weaves his innate humor into his work, resulting in belly laughs for readers and event attendees alike. However, Kahn's transformative messages, shared in his books, Instagram, YouTube, and more than 12,000 healing sessions, are doing much more than making people smile - he is teaching millions to heal core wounds, amplify their self-worth, and become self-empowered, and in doing so, is changing the world one "I love you" at a time.

Be a part of "Love in Action" by visiting MattKahn.org , following his Instagram , and pre-ordering his book ALL FOR LOVE:The Transformative Power of Holding Space published by Sounds True, set to release June 2022.

