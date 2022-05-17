Ghost Financial and Maker Kitchens Launch Partnership to Provide Empathy-First Financial Services to 300+ Ghost Kitchen Operators

Ghost Financial will be the preferred financial partner for insurance, cash back cards, & AI-powered expansion loans for Maker Kitchens customers

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2022 / Today, Ghost Financial announced the first of many partnerships since emerging into the fast-growing ghost kitchen industry last month. The comprehensive financing and business services platform has partnered with Maker Kitchens to be the preferred insurance, business card, & loan partner for Maker Kitchen's 300+ tenants.

Using a proprietary AI algorithm, Ghost Financial is able to make quick and accurate financial decisions to provide revenue-generating incentives for ghost kitchen operators like cashback credit cards, as well as provide data-informed expansion loan decisions. The platform enables a low-risk way for emerging restaurant brands to enter their first market and effectively expand into others.

Ghost Financial is changing the way operators like Maker Kitchens can provide an end-to-end service to its customers with benefits they will not have anywhere else. The partnership is projected to increase Maker Kitchens tenant retention and success along with cross-promotion that will drive customer acquisition for both parties. This will result in an estimated 10% increase in tenant profit margins from implementing Ghost Financial's cashback card, along with protecting Maker Kitchens tenants with industry-leading ghost kitchen optimized insurance.

Over 300 Maker Kitchens tenants will be able to access first hand the benefits with seamless integration of Ghost Financial's products through the onboarding process via software integrations in addition to:

On-premise marketing, joint events and special educational programs

Early access to Ghost Financial's suite of financial products

1-click expansion loan decisions, allowing MK tenants to expand to a multi-unit lease across multiple cities using Ghost Financial's AI-Informed Expansion Loans

Best-in-class, ghost-kitchen-optimized liability, property, cyber, and workers compensation insurance

"We are incredibly excited to announce the first of many partnerships with ghost kitchen real estate firms that now enable virtually anybody with an idea to become a restaurant operator," says serial entrepreneur, ghost kitchen restaurant operator, and Ghost Financial CEO, John Meyer. "Maker Kitchens is leading the way with the perfect combination of an empathy-first approach, combined with a fair business model that supports operators' growth and profitability."

"Our partnership with Ghost Financial is in complete alignment with our business objectives: helping our tenants make more money, get protected with insurance, and expand their already-successful operations We were looking for a way to add even more value to our tenants, and Ghost Financial is helping make this a reality," says Bennett Goldberg, partner at Maker Kitchens.

While Ghost Kitchens are the immediate focus for Ghost Financial, due to their immense need and scalability, Ghost Financial can also work with the nation's 1M+ traditional restaurants.

For more information on Ghost Financial, please visit www.ghostfinancial.com .

For more information on Maker Kitchens, please visit www.makerkitchens.com

About Ghost Financial

Founded by John Meyer, a serial entrepreneur, investor and ghost kitchen operator himself, Ghost Financial is a comprehensive financing and business services platform to support ghost kitchen and restaurant ventures by offering financial products such as insurance, payroll, credit cards and expansion loans.

About Maker Kitchens

Maker Kitchens Group operates commercial ghost kitchen facilities in major metropolitan markets across the US. MKG opened its first facility in 2015 in East Los Angeles and has since grown to five facilities in Los Angeles and San Diego with eight new facilities currently under development and planned to open over the next eight months. MKG's portfolio will soon total over 265 private, individual kitchen units in 13 facilities leasing to delivery-only

restaurants, wholesale food and beverage producers, caterers, bakeries and more throughout Southern California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, and Ohio.

Media Contact

Mady Dudley

mady@redroosterpr.com

(727) 433-2435

Red Rooster PR

SOURCE: Ghost Financial

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/701780/Ghost-Financial-and-Maker-Kitchens-Launch-Partnership-to-Provide-Empathy-First-Financial-Services-to-300-Ghost-Kitchen-Operators