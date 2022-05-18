Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Breaking News: Cybeats zieht ersten dicken Fisch an Land!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.05.2022 | 05:41
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Teksbotics (Asia) Ltd.: Teksbotics and Alshrouq Pilot Last-Mile Autonomous Delivery in Saudi Arabia

Teksbotics and Alshrouq Express has started a pilot of last-mile autonomous delivery in the King Abdullah University of Science and Technologiesis a Hong Kong-based autonomous driving solution provider. The company assists its customers to automate their transportation, delivery and patrol jobs. In this project, Teksboticsis partnering with its Saudi Logistic Partner - Alshrouq Express, which is one of the best last-mile delivery companies serving Amazon.com and Noon.com.

In this pilot project, a purpose-built last-mile delivery vehiclein accordance with requirements collected in Saudi Arabia. The autonomous vehicle is equipped with mechanical lidars, semi solid state lidars, camera, dGPS and on-board driving control unit. It provides the daily last-mile delivery services from the KAUST's campus mail room to the KAUST Island Residence Area.

"This project will permit us to better understand how residents respond to the autonomous deliveries and what will be the user experience and acceptance," Ahmad Khanfar, Alshrouq Express CEO, said in a statement. "We look forward to seeing how autonomous delivery can work along with Alshrouq to satisfy our company and our customers' needs."

Teksbotics is a Hong Kong-based autonomous driving solution provider. The company assists its customers to automate their transportation, delivery and patrol jobs by using self-driving and AI technologies.

For more information, please contact berry.leung@teksbotics.com.

Related Images






Image 1: Last-Mile Delivery in Saudi Arabia


Using the QR code or one-time password to open the related box for picking up the goods.








Image 2: Last-Mile delivery vehicle


Outdoor delivery robot is going to delivery goods around the campus



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Last-Mile Delivery in Saudi Arabia (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b1b25b49-33d0-4c31-902a-75885abe0a20)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.