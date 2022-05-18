- (PLX AI) - Norden raises outlook for FY net income to USD 340-420 million from USD 270-350 million previously.
- • The expected improvement is concentrated in Q2 and Q3, and mainly relates to stronger performance in the Freight Services & Trading business unit
- • We are generating very strong earnings for Q2, using market opportunities driven by shifting trade patterns and regional rate volatility across both the product tanker and dry cargo markets, CEO says
- • For both business units, the distribution of earnings per quarter is expected to be more front loaded in 2022 than normal, the company says
DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de