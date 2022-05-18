- (PLX AI) - Addtech shares fell 2.4% in morning trading after analysts at SEB cut their recommendation to hold from buy.
- • Price target cut to SEK 178 from SEK 194
- • Addtech premium to peers is warranted, but there is no material upside for the shares from here, SEB said
- • Risks for deteriorating market conditions have increased given the many challenges facing global industrial demand: SEB
- • Meanwhile, the stock remains rated buy at Nordea and Carnegie, both lifting their price targets slightly on Addtech today
ADDTECH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de