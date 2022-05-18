Iveco Group N.V.: Accolade of awards for the IVECO T-Way: three recognitions for its design in six months

Turin,18th May 2022. IVECO, a brand of Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) and a pioneer in commercial vehicles, announced today that its T-Way - the tough all-purpose off-road truck - has won the renowned iF DESIGN AWARD in the 'Heavy Truck: Industrial Design' category. This adds to the other accolades that the IVECO T-Way has won over the last six months, including the coveted German Design Award for 'Excellent Product Design' bestowed by the German Design Council, and the prestigious Red Dot Award for 'Product Design' 2022.

Launched in Germany in 1953, the iF seal signifies innovative design for consumers and the design community. An independent jury of 120 international design experts selected the IVECO T-Way for its outstanding innovative design, as it brings style and technology to a traditionally conservative segment.

In December 2021, the IVECO T-Way won the prestigious Red Dot Award in the Product Design category. With a history dating back to 1955, this recognition has become established internationally as a sought-after seal of quality for good design. The international jury panel selected the IVECO T-Way for its outstanding design.

One month earlier, in November 2021, the IVECO T-Way won the "Excellent Product Design" Award in the Utility Vehicles category of the German Design Awards 2022, one of the most prestigious in the design landscape across all industries.

Marco Armigliato, Head of Industrial Design, Iveco Group, commented: "We are very honoured that the IVECO T-Way has been selected for this prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD. Strong, tough, versatile, and handsome: the T-Way takes all its styling cues from IVECO's DNA, such as the logo dominating the distinctive grille, and the signature shape of the headlights. With these awards we see recognized our efforts to combine robustness with efficiency, reliability with driver-centricity, effectively blending function with style."

Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) is a global automotive leader active in the Commercial & Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and related Financial Services arenas. Each of its eight brands is a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; Iveco Defence Vehicles, for highly-specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all.

