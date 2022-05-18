Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.05.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Cybeats angelt sich den weltweit führenden Anbieter von Gebäudetechnologie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 881463 ISIN: FI0009003305 Ticker-Symbol: SMPA 
Tradegate
18.05.22
12:41 Uhr
46,500 Euro
-0,090
-0,19 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,70046,77014:54
46,72046,73014:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.05.2022 | 13:17
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Björn Wahlroos will not be available for re-election to Sampo plc's Board of Directors at the 2023 AGM

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 18 May 2022

Björn Wahlroos will not be available for re-election to Sampo plc's Board of Directors at the 2023 AGM

Björn Wahlroos, Chair of Sampo plc's Board of Directors, has announced today that he will not be available for re-election to the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting to be held in spring 2023. Sampo's Nomination and Remuneration Committee will communicate on succession in due course.


SAMPO PLC


For further information, please contact:

Sami Taipalus
Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
The principal media
Financial Supervisory Authority
www.sampo.com


SAMPO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.