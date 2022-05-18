The "Vaping EU Restrictions, Requirements and Sanctions Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The EU Restrictions, Requirements, and Sanctions Database report provide crucial e-cigarette-related regulations for Europe in one place, allowing you easily to filter and compare relevant information. With this essential tool, you can find regulations that apply to the 27 EU member states and the UK, Iceland, Norway, and Switzerland.
Discover country-specific regulations, requirements and restrictions, specific guidance, and our interpretations of this fragmented sector based on first-hand data collection from legislators, industry insiders, and expert analysis, giving you the necessary insights to operate effectively within the various domains of the e-cigarette sector.
It includes:
- Product and retail restrictions
- Product notifications
- TPD-related proposals and taxation
- Sanctions
- Public place usage
- Advertising and marketing
- Relevant laws
Regulation areas covered within product and retail restrictions:
- Product packaging labeling
- Product restrictions
- Retail restrictions
This product provides:
- Understanding how country-specific regulations, requirements, and restrictions work in different countries
- Get the proper guidance to operate effectively within the various domains of the vaping sector
- Summary of the most important restrictions in the policy areas presented
- Comprehensive data through color coding and table formats to classify regulations
- Get accurate interpretations of this fragmented sector based on expert analysis
- Compilation of the current regulations in each country all in one place
- Links to regulations and proposals from external sources
2. Product packaging labelling:
- CLP
- Health warning
- Leaflet
- Multipacks
- Unit and outside packaging
- Zero nicotine
3. Product restrictions:
- Hardware
- Ingredients
- Shake Vape
- Zero nicotine
- Retail restrictions:
- Cross border sales
- Sales channels
- Zero nicotine
