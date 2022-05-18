ShelterZoom Closes $9 Million Series A Financing to Power the Next Smart Documents Applications in Blockchain and Document NFTs

SheltlerZoom is a next-generation Blockchain development company focused on web3 blockchain applications for fully scalable enterprise solutions

Funding round advances next-generation blockchain enterprise and B2C applications, expands R&D and commercialization.

ShelterZoom solves current industry bottlenecks and complexities associated with smart document SI by deploying productivity applications such as Document GPS, Docuwalk and 1REport.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / ShelterZoom , A leading blockchain smart document company, today announced the close of a $9+ million Series A round led by industry veterans and strategic capital partners. The funding has and will continue to support the Company's rapid growth and power upcoming launches in new and existing verticals, new applications, commercialization research and OEM partnership expansion.

"Advances in blockchain productivity applications, NFTs and digital assets reveal the vast potential in both B2B and B2C commercialization," said Chao Cheng-Shorland, co-founder and CEO of ShelterZoom. "We are inspired to steward this next generation of smart document innovations that will provide a solid foundation for web3 infrastructure, interoperable and auditable documents, peer to peer contracts and transactions and so much more. Blockchain's expansion beyond crypto will disrupt and forever change the global productivity, security and monetization platforms that exist and we're excited to be at the forefront of innovation."

ShelterZoom recently announced the launch of Document GPS, a mainstream blockchain-based Gmail extension that instantly tokenizes attachments, converting them to secure and trackable tokens, enabling Gmail users to track their attachments, modify permissions or delete and revoke access to already sent documents. The extension debuted on Google earlier this month.

"We are bringing together advances in productivity, commercialization, monetization and blockchain technologies to gain insight into mainstream adoption of enterprise use-case applications and the communities these innovations will benefit the most so we can continue to develop interventions that are effective across both B2B and B2C markets. Our cross-application approach is unique, delivering users the ability to not just securely deliver controlled and tracked documents but to manage and convert them into digital assets in the future" continues Cheng-Shorland.

About ShelterZoom

ShelterZoom, is a leading provider of enterprise-level blockchain-based Smart Documents, Smart Contracts and Blockchain API integration services. The blockchain-based SaaS software company was founded in 2017, servicing large enterprises, government agencies, law firms, non-profits, the publishing industry, academic institutions, real estate and small businesses with fully supported blockchain smart document applications, tokenization and digital asset solutions. As part of the company's commitment to improving the lives of people around the world ShelterZoom is a member of Humanity 2.0, an international consortium of organizations supporting human flourishing, and, as a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact, has several tools to support the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

CONTACTS:

Communications Contact:

Matt Bird, CEO

CommPro Worldwide

C: +1 (646) 401-4499

E: matt@commpro.com

SOURCE: ShelterZoom

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/701590/ShelterZoom-Closes-9-Million-Series-A-Financing-to-Power-the-Next-Smart-Documents-Applications-in-Blockchain-and-Document-NFTs