The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.: The Fresh Factory Announces New Chief Financial Officer

CAROL STREAM, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2022 / The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd. (CSE:FRSH) (FRA:Q4Z) ("The Fresh Factory" or the "Company"), a mission-driven platform for fresh, clean-label, plant-based food and beverage brands, is pleased to welcome John Mikulich to the leadership team as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") effective June 1, 2022.

"John is an accomplished financial leader who brings deep mission-relevant financial experience to The Fresh Factory," stated Bill Besenhofer, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"). "I'm excited to have John bring his vision for driving business performance and add his wide-ranging financial acumen to the leadership team."

John has over 20 years of financial experience within the food industry, having worked previously with Greenleaf Foods, a division of Maple Leaf Foods Inc., as well as Grupo Bimbo, Jewel-Osco, and Cub Foods. He has an extensive background in strategic financial planning and oversight for food manufacturing and supply-chain operations, along with an integrated cross-functional approach. He holds an MBA from DePaul University based in Chicago.

"It's an exciting time at The Fresh Factory - and for the industry - as consumers crave healthier, cleaner food that are still delicious," said John Mikulich. "I look forward to working with the team at The Fresh Factory to drive strategic value for our investors and stakeholders as the Company continues to grow and scale at a fast pace."

John replaces outgoing CFO Jeremy Schupp, who recently resigned to pursue other opportunities and who will remain with the Company to facilitate a smooth transition until John comes on board.

"I would like to thank Jeremy for his immense contribution and for setting us up for success to serve the fresh, better-for-you foods and beverages of tomorrow," said Bill.

About The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.

The Fresh Factory is a vertically integrated company focused on accelerating the growth of the fresh, clean-label, plant-based food and beverage brands of tomorrow. The Fresh Factory owns or partners with emerging brands in the plant-based space to develop, manufacture, and sell products made from fresh produce and recognizable ingredients. It operates from its centrally located manufacturing facility near Chicago, serving customers across the US. As a public-benefits corporation, The Fresh Factory is ESG-focused, driven to make a lighter, greener impact on the environment and a stronger, positive impact on local communities and the food system as a whole. Learn more about The Fresh Factory at www.thefreshfactory.co and find The Fresh Factory on social media at Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn. To receive news and updates about The Fresh Factory, visit their website at www.thefreshfactory.co.

